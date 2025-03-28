Share

Annie Idibia, Nollywood actress and estranged wife of Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face has made a dramatic return to social media after an extended hiatus.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the thespian actress wiped all previous posts from her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt appreciation message, thanking her family, friends, and support system for standing by her during a difficult time.

In her post, which was shared on March 28, 2025, Annie expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support she has received from her close circle and fans worldwide.

Notably, she signed off the message using her maiden name, Annie Uwana Macaulay, further fueling speculation about her separation from Tuface Idibia.

“To my family, to my friends who came through for me, the support system I have now, all my amazing family HERE and all over the world. God bless you for the outpouring of love.

“I appreciate every single one of you and do not take any of it for granted. May the universe continue to be in your favor. God bless you all. Lots of love, Annie Uwana Macaulay.”

The actress’ return to social media comes amid ongoing reports of her divorce from Tuface Idibia, following months of speculation about troubles in their marriage.

Observers have noted that Annie’s decision to delete all her previous posts and use her maiden name signals a fresh start and possibly a final break from the Idibia brand.

Annie’s return to Instagram and her message of gratitude could indicate that she is ready to move forward, both personally and professionally.

With a strong fan base and an established career in Nollywood, the actress may be preparing for a major rebranding.

As fans continue to speculate on her next move, her social media comeback and the deletion of her past posts suggest that Annie is reclaiming her independence and stepping into a new chapter of her life.

