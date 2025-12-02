Nollywood actress and estranged wife of Afrobeats singer, Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, Annie Macaulay has shared a series of cryptic messages on her Instagram page following the circulation of a video showing the singer in a public confrontation in London.

New Telegraph reports that shortly after the footage emerged online showing 2Baba in an altercation that ended with him being led away by policemen, Annie updated her Instagram Stories with messages many users interpreted as reactions to the controversy.

In one of the posts on Monday, she wrote, “Sometimes, trying to prove that you are the best is an insult.”

She also shared an image of burning matchsticks, with one stick pulled aside to prevent the others from catching fire. The text attached to the illustration read: “The power of stepping away.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the posts came hours after 2Baba appeared briefly on Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze’s Instagram Live.

During the broadcast, which featured two of the singer’s former management associates, Kaka Igbokwe and Lori Tosan, the duo accused 2Baba’s wife, Natasha Osawaru, of exerting undue influence over his personal and professional decisions.

As the discussion progressed, 2Baba joined the session, demanding that the pair stop discussing his private life.

Moments later, viewers noticed a scuffle in the background, with Natasha appearing to restrain him during the live stream.

Monday’s incident has intensified public scrutiny of the couple, whose relationship became widely discussed earlier in the year after 2Baba confirmed his separation from Annie.

The singer proposed to Osawaru in February and married her in July, marking a new chapter that has continued to attract significant public interest.

The latest video and Annie’s subsequent posts have reignited conversations about the personal turbulence surrounding the music star and the women in his life.