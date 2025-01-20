Annie Idibia Recounts Losing Twins Pregnancy In 2024

Share

The wife of legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent idibia, better known as 2Face or 2Baba, Annie Idibia , has recounted how she suffered a miscarriage last year.

Annie who made this known during a recent episode of a reality TV series ‘Young, Famous and African’ spoke about her pregnancy loss.

New Telegraph reports that the reality show, ‘Young, Famous, and African’ season 3 was premiered on Netflix on January 17 with star shudded actress like Ini Edo, Annie amongst others.

However , speaking on her struggles with the loss of her twins pregnancy, she noted that it was hard on her despite having two children already.

Annie also said she struggled to open up about her loss to people because she was not comfortable. She added that only her husband and mother were aware of the miscarriage.

“I was not coming out enough the whole of last year, even in the group, I was pregnant with twins but I had a miscarriage.

“I wish I had someone to tell me in this group that I’m pregnant. I would be having a baby, and then we lost that. It was hard.

“I wasn’t even sure if I could share this with any of my friends. It’s only Innocent and my mum that knew about it.”

