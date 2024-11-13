Annie Idibia Marks 40th Birthday In Dubai

Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay Idibia on Wednesday, November 13 marks her 40th birthday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Taking to her Instagram page, Annie shared a playful photo of herself, radiating joy and excitement with a caption that reads, “Birthday girl. 40th. 13-11-84. It’s my bday already here ooo. Dubai.”
The actress has been actively counting down to her big day, sharing snippets of her preparations and expressing her anticipation for this milestone.
Many of her well-wishers l, including her celebrity friends and fans have been pouring in birthday wishes, filling her comment section with love and well wishes.
May Edochie wrote, “Happy birthday
Toke Makinwa wrote, “My fellow scorpions. Happy birthday sister
Warri Pikin wrote, “Happy birthday
IK Ogbonna wrote, “Happy birthday my Ninii
Toyin Abraham wrote, “Happy birthday love
Ruby Ojiakor wrote, “Awwww
Broda Shaggi wrote, “Happy birthday”.