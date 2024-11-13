Annie Idibia Marks 40th Birthday In Dubai

Share

Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay Idibia on Wednesday, November 13 marks her 40th birthday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Taking to her Instagram page, Annie shared a playful photo of herself, radiating joy and excitement with a caption that reads, “Birthday girl. 40th. 13-11-84. It’s my bday already here ooo. Dubai.”

The actress has been actively counting down to her big day, sharing snippets of her preparations and expressing her anticipation for this milestone.

Share

Please follow and like us: