The estranged wife of legendary Afrobeat singer and Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has reportedly departed the rehabilitation centre where she has been undergoing treatment following the end of her 13-year marriage to Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face.
New Telegraph recalls that following the announcement of the end of his marriage with Annie, 2Face publicly declared love for Edo State House of Assembly member, Natasha Osawaru.
However, Annie has yet to make any public statement since the news of her crashed marriage surfaced on social media, which has stirred reactions among fans and followers
In a new development, a close source confirmed Annie’s sudden exit from the rehabilitation centre, stressing that she has chosen to tread a different path in dealing with her emotional and marriage struggles.
The source also claimed that the actress had been deeply reflecting on the events that led her to seek help in the first place.
The source said; “She was meant to stay longer, but for reasons we are yet to fully understand, she decided to leave. What’s clear is that she is not giving up on herself. She still wants to heal and rebuild her life.”
Another insider said that although Annie has left the rehab, it doesn’t mean her healing is complete; she has only chosen a different path to her recovery.
Another source said; “She’s taking things one step at a time,” “There’s a lot she has been through, and leaving rehab doesn’t mean she’s done with her healing process. It just means she’s choosing a different path.”