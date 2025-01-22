Annie Idibia Is In So Much Pain – Toyin Lawani

Share

Nigerian celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani has described Nollywood actress and wife of legendary singer, Annie Idibia as someone who is very real and says things how she sees them.

Lawani made this remark while showing her solidarity for Annie over her toxicity on a popular reality show, Young Famous and African.

In a now-deleted post on her Instagram page, Toyin Lawani described Idibia as someone who doesn’t sugarcoat things noting how such behaviour can be both a flaw and a blessing.

However, Lawani expressed concern over the actress’s state of mind, arguing that she is going through a hard time and is in so much pain, yet, the producers of the show are exploiting her.

She wrote, “Now, let’s talk about Annie. See, forgive me if I’m always on the wrong side of history, but did Annie lie about what she said ni? Is the husband not younger?

“The thing about Annie is she’s too real, and she says things how she sees them. She doesn’t sugarcoat things.

“It’s a flaw and also a blessing. And that’s how she was in the last season too. Which created a lot of enemies for her in the show.

“Was she wrong about where she chose to say it, which was Zari’s wedding? Yes. If she didn’t say it, would the show be sweet? No

“Will you have something to argue about? No Will the show trend like it’s doing right now? No

“On reality shows, the lines we shouldn’t cross are kids, which I say all the time.

“I see a girl struggling on that TV and I see the TV producers exploiting her.

“It’s extremely obvious she’s going through a hard time and she’s in so much pain.

“I honestly applaud her.

“It takes a lot to be vulnerable in front of the whole world.

“Not everyone will let anyone even see them broken, it’s obvious she didn’t have anyone looking out for her on the show.

“Cause friends won’t watch their friends struggle on Live TV.

“Be it appearance, emotional, physical, etc.

“I see a girl who wants closure and love at that moment,

“I felt she came back this season to pay them back in their coins like they did her last season, but ur didn’t go well.

“Annie is too soft to be a mean girl.

“Which is why she felt bad after the scene she created at the wedding and wanted to apologize.

“Nobody gave her the chance.

“You would see she was even scared and couldn’t express herself which is why she walked out severally. Hurt people hurt people.

“I pray whatever she’s going through, God comes her to her aid. To know Annie is to love her, she wears her emotions on her sleeves like me.

“I’m sure some people talking haven’t faced any kind of trauma in their lives.

“People go through a lot behind closed doors and viewers are always there to point fingers and judge.

“All of you saying she needs help, ask for her account number by the time you people donate reach like one billion dollars for her, it will wipe her tears”.

