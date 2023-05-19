Annie Idibia Expresses Disappointment As 2Face Supports Men Who Cheat

Annie Idibia, the wife of legendary Nigerian singer and producer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face has expressed disappointment after her husband asserted that men cheat on their lovers with women they don’t love because their genitals have a mind of their own.

In the second season of the Young, Famous and African reality show, 2Baba claimed that most times when men cheat with other women, it doesn’t mean they want relationships with the other women.

The famous singer known for her Baby mama saga made this know while chatting with Nadia in the presence of his wife, actress Annie Idibia, stating that men just want to have sex.

He said, “Like it or not, men are wired like that. A man will love a woman to hell. But maybe he is somewhere, his dick would just decide something to f*ck.”

Nadia intruded; “No, his mind, not his dick. It’s not its own entity.”

2Baba added, “Okay, however, you look at it, he will f*ck. But he will not even give a f*ck about that person. He just wants to sort out that sh*t.”

Annie fumed, “Are you talking generally or yourself? Is that you or is that your belief?”

The singer replied, “It’s what I believe.”

However, Annie Idibia who listened to her husband’s opinion on the topic of cheating said she was heartbroken hearing him say that.