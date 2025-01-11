Share

Nollywood actress and wife of legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, Annie Macaulay Idibia has taken to her social media page to celebrate her 13 years of marital bliss with her husband.

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, Annie shared highlights from their “Detty December” together, expressing pride and joy in their long-standing relationship.

The movie star highlighted their 25-year friendship and 13 years of marriage, which she admitted had been marked by breakups and reconciliations.

The mother of two reaffirmed her unwavering love for her husband in a series of Instagram story posts, irrespective of online critics amidst their breakup and makeup.

She wrote: “Even the devil and witches/wizards should give up. 25 years of friendship and some breakup/make-up!! 13 years of marriage!! TWG. See my fine man. LYTID.”

Annie’s message emphasises their resilience and commitment to one another, despite their ups and downs.

Fans and supporters have flooded her posts with congratulatory messages, commending her strength and the love that has kept their union thriving.

