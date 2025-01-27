Annie Idibia Allegedly In Rehab Amid Separation From 2Face

Share

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has reportedly been admitted to a rehabilitation centre following the public announcement of her separation from her husband, 2Face Idibia.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that 2Face took to his Instagram page to announce his separation from his wife, Annie, which sparked controversy on social media on Sunday night.

Following the controversy trailing thew the revelation, a controversial journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, has taken to her Instagram page to reveal that Annie is currently in a “Very bad state.”

According to the journalist, the actress is being cared for by her close friends and co-stars, Tiwa Savage and media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Stella Dimokokorkus’ post reads; “Actress Annie Idibia is in a very bad state and allegedly currently in rehab.

“Insiders reveal that it is very very bad, and the two people allegedly currently taking care of her are Singer Tiwa Savage and Media Girl Toke Makinwa… May God heal her.”

Fans and well-wishers have since taken to social media to express their concern for Annie, wishing her strength and recovery during this challenging time.

“Neither Annie Idibia nor her representatives have made an official statement about the reports.

