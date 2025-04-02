Annie Can Sue Natasha For Adopting ‘Idibia’ Surname – Daddy Freeze

Share

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze on Wednesday revealed that the estranged wife of legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, Annie Macauley can sue his ex-husband lover, Natasha Osawaru for adopting the ‘Idibia’ surname.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Edo lawmaker sparked reactions after he added ‘Idibia’ to her social media handle, which sparked reactions with many who wondered if 2Face and Natasha were legally married now.

Reacting to the unfolding drama, Daddy Freeze in a viral live session disclosed that Natasha could be sued by 2Face’s legitimate wife, Annie Idibia, on grounds that she caused the “Demise” of her marriage.

He said: ‘’So I saw the name Idibia on Honourable Natasha’s profile. If you start answering Idibia, don’t you think that Annie can sue and say that they are not divorced and that you led to the demise of her marriage?

“And if she wins can she make you pay compensation? Just a thought. Ask your lawyer.”

