Annex Office’ll Ease Our Accommodation Problem – INEC

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the annex office currently under construction by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) will go a long way in addressing its longstanding accommodation challenges.

The commission noted, however, that this is not the first time the FCDA is constructing office facilities for it, as the authority has consistently supported INEC with accommodation since it relocated to Abuja.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new building on Tuesday, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission has been battling inadequate office space for over a decade.

“Our present national headquarters is severely congested,” Prof. Yakubu stated, noting that the building, commissioned in December 1997, was originally designed for eight Commission members (a Chairman and seven National Commissioners), 10 departments/directorates, and 500 staff.

“Today, the commission has expanded significantly with 13 full-time Commission members (a Chairman and 12 National Commissioners), 22 departments/directorates, and 1,048 staff at the headquarters.

“Consequently, every facility is overstretched—from offices to meeting rooms for the Commission’s 15 standing committees and other critical activities, including regular engagements with stakeholders.”

Prof. Yakubu disclosed that general staff meetings are now held outside the headquarters due to limited space, forcing the commission to rent two additional buildings in Wuse II to ease congestion.

He expressed appreciation to the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory for coming to the commission’s aid, saying: “This is not the first time the FCDA is constructing an office for the electoral commission.

“When INEC moved its headquarters from Lagos to Abuja in 1991, the FCDA provided offices in Garki to accommodate both the national headquarters and the FCT office. When the facility became overstretched, the FCDA again built our current headquarters. The Garki building now serves exclusively as our FCT office.”

He described the new annex as the third major intervention by the FCDA in 34 years to address INEC’s office accommodation needs.

According to him, the new building will include office spaces, meeting and conference rooms, a 1,000-seat auditorium, and IT-based facilities such as the Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC).

“Beyond these facilities, the building plan includes a museum that will serve as a repository for both physical and digital records of Nigeria’s electoral history.

“This will provide citizens, particularly students who frequently visit the commission on excursion, an opportunity to understand the evolution of our electoral processes—similar to what is obtainable in many countries around the world,” he added.

Prof. Yakubu clarified that the present INEC headquarters will remain the commission’s national administrative center.

Share