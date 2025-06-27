Anna Wintour Steps Down As Editor-In-Chief Of Vogue

The editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, has stepped down after an impressive 37-year tenure.

However, the reason behind her departure remains undisclosed.

New Telegraph reported that Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue, has initiated a search for her successor.

This significant development marks a new era in the fashion industry, given Wintour’s unparalleled influence in shaping Vogue’s editorial direction and cementing its position as a global fashion authority.

READ ALSO:

Wintour’s legacy has inspired future generations of fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals. Her departure raises questions about Vogue’s future direction and the potential shifts in editorial focus.