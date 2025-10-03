Anmabra Guber: APC Inaugurates Campaign Council In Nnewi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nnewi North, Anambra State, has inaugurated its Campaign Council for the forthcoming election, with Hon. Sam Atuchukwu (Sambros) appointed as Coordinator of the Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu and Senator Uche Ekwunife governorship ticket.

Speaking at the inauguration, Hon. Ikedife pledged his total commitment to ensuring victory for the party’s candidates, promising that the successes previously recorded for Senator Ifeanyi Ubah would be replicated in Nnewi.

“On behalf of Nnewi North APC and our support groups, I assure you that we will deliver victory. We are fully committed to this project. With Nnewi North being one of the most densely populated areas in Anambra South, APC will secure majority votes here,” Ikedife declared.

He also thanked Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu for facilitating his appointment as Director-General, describing it as a recognition of Nnewi’s strategic importance.

Ikedife further announced the inclusion of women as campaign coordinators, noting their vital role in grassroots mobilisation and voter persuasion.

In his address, Hon. Fabian Ozigbo, a member of the APC State Working Committee, charged members of the newly inaugurated council to take ownership of the campaign.

“See yourselves as the ones contesting for this election. The responsibility to deliver Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu and Senator Ekwunife lies with all of us,” he said.

Also speaking, Hon. Francis Omo Okeke underscored the need for unity, describing Nnewi North as a major revenue contributor in the state with little to show for it. He urged members to adopt a “Jehovah’s Witness approach” by spreading the message of liberation and progress under the “Ikukuoma/Ekwunife ticket.”

Hon. Amaobi Okonkwo, popularly known as Anunuebe Nnewi, praised the choice of Hon. Ikedife as DG of the campaign council and reiterated that APC remains the party with genuine structures in Anambra.

Hon. Amaka Unaegwu, speaking on behalf of women, commended Ukachukwu and Ekwunife for “taking the bull by the horns” and assured that women would mobilise massively to secure victory.

In his remarks, Hon. Dozie Ikedife, the DG of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu campaign council, expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, saying that with the support of the President and APC governors, the election was winnable. He cautioned members against falling for the propaganda of the ruling party.

“This election will be tough, but victory is certain. Do not give away your right to another person. We are confident that the Ikukuoma/Ekwunife ticket will triumph,” Ukachukwu assured.

The inauguration drew wide participation from APC stakeholders and supporters across Nnewi North, marking what party leaders described as a fresh momentum towards securing victory in the November 8 polls in Anambra.