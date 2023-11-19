Ankle Chain: New Footwear Delight

Anklets, jewellery worn on the ankle for style and beauty has been in existence for a long time.

Presently, there are ankle chains which main purpose is to add glam, not just to the ankle but also to the footwear. Like we always say, there are jewelleries for every part of the body.

Ankle chain is like a magical upgrade to shoes, sandals, etc. If one does not look closely, you may think the shoes or sandals were customised with the jewellery.

This is a new hack for the feet to look gorgeous effortlessly. They make their own statement with these trendy jewellery.