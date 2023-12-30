Anka’s Death A Great Lacuna, Senator Yari Mourns

Former Zamfara State Governor and Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has described the death of an elder statesman, Ambassador M.Z Anka as a big loss to the entire Nigerian Nation.

Senator Yari, who was physically and emotionally touched by the news of the demise of this illustrious son of the state, said the one-time District Officer (D.O) in the then Northern Nigerian Native Authority Administration was a thoroughbred, wise role model to many people.

He disclosed that the death of the Magajin Garin Anka, Anka Emirate of Zamfara West Senatorial District and one time Nigeria’s Ambassador to Libya has robbed the Zamfarawa of a strong advocate for self-independence who fought alongside other notable, gallant statesmen of Zamfara extraction until a State of their own was created on October 1st, 1996.

According to Senator Yari Abubakar, this product of Sokoto Middle School now known as Nagarta College, Sokoto and a graduate of the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria had fully paid his dues, especially in the socio-political endeavour for he was the running mate to GNPP Gubernatorial Candidate.

That was in the old Sokoto State then (Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States), a gubernatorial candidate, Dr Bello Haliru Mohammed in the 1979 General Election which they lost to the duo of Lates Alhaji Shehu Mohammed Kangiwa and Dr Garba Nadama of the defunct NPN respectively.

He recalled with nostalgia, the efforts put in place by the Former Minister under the late General Sani Abacha administration to further shape Zamfara State Political landscape when he contested the state gubernatorial election under Peoples Democratic Party, PDP losing to the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, APP’s Candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Sani Yariman Bakura in the 1999 General Election which saw to the entrenchment of the first Civilian Administration in the State.

While condoling the family, Anka Emirate, Zamfara West Senatorial District, Government and People of Zamfara State on the passing away to the great beyond of the astute Administrator, Politician and Leader, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar Prayed Allah SWT to forgive his shortcomings and reward him with Jannatul Firdausi.

He also called on the Zamfara State Government to immortalise him in an attempt to encourage the upcoming generation to take to his positive contributions to further build a just, egalitarian society.

Ambassador MZ Anka died on Friday 29/12/2023 following an illness at the age of 81, leaving behind 2 wives, 13 Children and many grandchildren. He has since been buried according to Islamic rights.