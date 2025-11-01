ANJET honours Runsewe, Akinboboye, Tarzan, Jemi-Alade, Others

It was an historic moment at the recently held Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) Conference and Awards 2025, where the history books were turned, as a number of persons and organisations that have contributed immensely in different ways to the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism were honoured.

What makes it even more momentous was the fact that it did not only hold at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, which also recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, but the hotel was celebrated too as Nigeria’s pioneering international ho- tel chain. It opened its doors for business on September, 1985, with Ikeja Hotels Plc, headed then by Goodie Ibru, as the owners of the hotel.

On the role call was Otunba Segun Runsewe, who was the former Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Develop- ment Corporation (NTDC) now Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAA), respectively. He was honoured with the award of; Pillar of Nigerian Tourism and Culture. Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, former Minister of the defunct Ministry of Culture and Tourism under the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He received the award of; Most Impactful Nigerian Minister of Culture and Tourism.

Chief (Mrs) Abimbola Bode-Thomas, Nigerian hospitality amazon and former Assistant General Manager of Eko Hotels and Suites, was honoured with the award of; Hospitality and Hotel Management Amazon. Nigeria’s renowned and leading tour operator, Ladi Jemi-Alade, received the award of; National Trail Blazer in Inbound Tour Operation. Also honoured was Dr Ganiyu Shekoni Balogun, fondly called Tarzan or The Boat. He is Nigeria’s czar when it comes to water and transport tour- ism through his Tarzan Boat. He is the President of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON)

He was honoured with the award of; National Icon in Tourist Boat Operations and Water Transportation. The Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, a multiple awards winner, noted for his promotion of African themed resort and curating the best of immersive cultural tourism and entertainment experiences.

He has presently upped the ante through the promotion of IPADA Celebrations birthed by IPADA Initiatives under the auspices of his Motherland Beckons, with focus on driving tourists, Africans in Diaspora and lovers of Africa to the continent, with Lagos and Abuja as the gateways to Nigeria and Africa. IPADA Celebrations, which debuted last year would hold its second edition between November 28 and December 6, 2025, at the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, with 10-day action packed activities already unveiled.

He received the award for; Foremost National Tourism Builder and Creative Mind’s. Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Towers was honoured with the award for; 40 years of Impactful Contribution to the Growth and Development of Nigerian Tourism and Economy. While the immediate past President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr Nkereuwem Onung, received award of; Icon of Consistency and Resilience in National Tourism Leadership. The Chairman of ANJET Caretaker Committee, Okorie Uguru in his tributes to the awardees, noted; “The individuals and distinguished Nigerians we are honouring are among the people that built the visibility and growth the industry is enjoying today, from the former Minister of Tourism, Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, former Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, and others, they have contributed and are still contributing to the sector.

“As holders of institutional memories and archivists of this industry, we (ANJET) know the roles they have played and are still playing in the development of Nigerian tourism industry. That is why years after some of our awardees have left; we still call on them. To our awardees, we are celebrating you and saying thanks for all you have done, and still doing in the Nigerian tourism and culture space.”