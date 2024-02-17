Anita Joseph Speaks On Marriage To Husband, MC Fish

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has finally opened up on her marriage to Micheal Fisayo, better known as MC Fish.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Punch, the thespian actress stated that coping with the cultural differences in her marriage has not been easy.

It would be recalled that Anita Joseph who hails from Igbo got married to a Yoruba man, and celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary a few days ago.

She said, “My mother-in-law speaks Yoruba to me and I say ‘eshe’ (thank you). I have learnt a bit, though it has not been easy.”

She also spoke on how the marriage has influenced her life.

She said, “Marriage has influenced me in a very positive way. I have learnt to be more protective and patient.

“What matters the most is one’s heart. One’s parents or other family members won’t be in the marriage with you, so it is basically one and one’s spouse forever. So, if one chooses someone from a different tribe, it is okay. One’s happiness comes first.”

Anita also stated that though many people thought her marriage would not last long, she was happy to prove them wrong.

She added, “As regards my post on Instagram on my wedding anniversary, I wrote that some people and even blogs said that my marriage won’t last, but I ‘sent’ it back to them and their sisters. God’s grace has kept my husband and I together.”