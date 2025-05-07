Anita Joseph Slam Saida Boj For Criticizing Rihanna Over 3rd Pregnancy

Share

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has tackled influencer Saida Boj, after berating the famous singer Rihanna over her third pregnancy.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Rihanna announced that she is expecting her third child with her partner, ASAP Rocky at the Met Gala event.

In reaction to this, Saida Boj had opined that the singer had sacrificed her career to be with her man, all because of love.

She noted that she feels fear for Rihanna, adding that she hopes that her man is worth all the sacrifices she’s making.

Reacting to Saida Boj’s comment, Anita Joseph slammed her, noting that Rihanna has been singing for decades, years before Saida Boj became a child.

She further noted that despite Rihanna giving up her career to become a mother, she still makes a lot from the royalties of her songs.

Anita Joseph; “Is Rihanna your mate? When Rihanna started singing, e be like say you still dey primary school. If she doesn’t want to sing anymore, na oyibo she be, she dey sing, she dey write.

“So even if she doesn’t sing from now till next 10 years, she’s still going to be collecting royalties. Do you think it is easy to get pregnant, have your babies and train them properly?”

