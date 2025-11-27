Nollywood actor and filmmaker Stanley Ontop has stirred social media conversation after alleging that Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish, have ended their five-year marriage.

New Telegraph recalls that the couple, widely known on social media for openly expressing affection, reportedly tied the knot about half a decade ago.

However, fans noticed a decline in their usual public displays in recent times, sparking quiet speculation as they all look to quell their curiosity.

In a post shared online, Stanley Ontop claimed that the pair are no longer together, alleging that MC Fish left Anita Joseph for another woman, though he did not specify any details surrounding the alleged development.

Stanley also claimed that after Anita reportedly discovered her husband’s actions, she threw his belongings out of their home. He called for “justice” for the actress, a statement that ignited widespread reactions from fans.

The claims left many social media users shocked, with some questioning the authenticity of the filmmaker’s assertions. Others noted that the couple had not been seen together publicly for some time, which fueled further debate.

As of now, neither Anita Joseph nor MC Fish has issued a statement addressing the rumours.