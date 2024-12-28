New Telegraph

December 28, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 28, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Anita Joseph Conferred…

Anita Joseph Conferred Doctorate Degree In Humanity

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has been conferred an honourary Doctorate Degree in Humanity.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, Anita shared the exciting achievement with her fans as she beamed with enthusiasm over her remarkable educational milestone.

Her post was accompanied by a clip offering a glimpse into the conferment ceremony.

The video shows the actress dressed in a convocation gown while she receives her certificate and later joins her colleagues to celebrate the milestone.

READ ALSO:

She captioned the video, “I was awarded with a doctorate in humanity. Meet Dr Minister Anita Joseph OLAGUNJU !! And my big sis was Awarded a doctorate in Philosophy !!!

“So meet Dr Evangelist Sandra Nah W W• • •Address me well now biko, My Aka has added oh congratulations to us and to you too Shallom”.

Many including her fans and industry colleagues have stormed her comments section with congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Yoruba Actor, Afeez Owo Mourns Father’s Death
Read Next

Christmas: Nigeria Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week
Share
Copy Link
×