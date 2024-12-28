Share

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has been conferred an honourary Doctorate Degree in Humanity.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, Anita shared the exciting achievement with her fans as she beamed with enthusiasm over her remarkable educational milestone.

Her post was accompanied by a clip offering a glimpse into the conferment ceremony.

The video shows the actress dressed in a convocation gown while she receives her certificate and later joins her colleagues to celebrate the milestone.

She captioned the video, “I was awarded with a doctorate in humanity. Meet Dr Minister Anita Joseph OLAGUNJU !! And my big sis was Awarded a doctorate in Philosophy !!!

“So meet Dr Evangelist Sandra Nah W W• • •Address me well now biko, My Aka has added oh congratulations to us and to you too Shallom”.

Many including her fans and industry colleagues have stormed her comments section with congratulatory messages.

