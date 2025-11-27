Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has finally addressed swirling rumours suggesting trouble in her marriage to Nigerian musician, MC Fish.

The speculation began after Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, in a post claimed that MC Fish had packed his belongings and left their home following a domestic disagreement.

The news quickly sparked widespread discussion across social media, with fans questioning the stability of the couple’s union.

In response, Anita Joseph shared a brief but impactful message on her social media account, saying, “The Lord has kept my portion. Shalom!”

While the post did not directly confirm or deny the rumours, it conveyed a sense of faith, resilience, and inner strength, leaving many to interpret her words as a subtle affirmation that she remains grounded despite the challenges.

READ ALSO:

The public reaction to her post has been mixed. Some fans praised her spiritual composure and celebrated her calm response during what appears to be a difficult period.

Others, however, expressed curiosity and concern, noting the ambiguity of her message and wondering about the true state of her marriage.

This is not the first time Anita and MC Fish’s relationship has attracted public attention. Over the years, the actress has spoken openly about her admiration for her husband’s qualities and defended their union against criticism.

They have shared affectionate messages during anniversaries and special occasions, painting a picture of a couple determined to withstand public scrutiny.

By choosing a faith-based and cryptic statement rather than engaging with the specifics of the rumours, Anita Joseph appears to be asserting her privacy while reassuring her supporters.

Whether this indicates that the rumours are unfounded, that the couple is working through issues privately, or that they simply prefer to stay silent, remains a matter for time to reveal.