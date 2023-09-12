New Telegraph

September 12, 2023
Anita Brown Begins ‘Free Chioma’ Campaign, Urges Davido To Set Her Free

Popular singer, Davido’s alleged pregnant baby mama, Anita Brown has begun a campaign to set Chioma Rowland free as she sets to drop a music video titled ‘Womanizer’.

It would be recalled that since the news of her alleged pregnancy for the Afrobeats singer broke out on the internet, Anita hasn’t ceased to drag the singer.

She has also accused Davido of domestic abuse against his wife, Chioma as she also extended her draggings to Chioma, saying she was so desperate for Davido’s attention that’s why she went to get her body done.

As we all know, after the death of their son, Ifeanyi, Chioma hasn’t been heard or seen in the media, everyone including her fans and followers has wished and loved to see her come back to social media, but it’s a thought she has decided to be away from the media ever since the incident happened.

However, Anita in a recent update commenced a campaign via her Instagram page aimed at freeing Chioma from what she described as a ‘toxic situation’.

She shared a photo which shows her in a prisoner’s garb and the words ‘Free Chi’ boldly written on the back.

