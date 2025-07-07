ANIT LEATHER Emerges Winner, To Blend Traditional Techniques With Modern Designs

The Redeemed Evangelical Mission recently organised a pitching event for business women through TREM Wealthy Place Team Grace Presentation with ANIT LEATHER winning the top position out of the 12 businesses that participated.

According to Tonia Anizor, the proprietor of ANIT LEATHER, a business specializing in high quality leather crafting, including shoes, bags, and belts, the plan is to establish a reputation for excellence, blending traditional techniques with modern designs.

“At ANIT LEATHER, our drive is to bridge the gap between Italian and Aba-made leather crafts, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and exceptional craftsmanship of Nigerian artisans,” she said.

“We aim to establish a reputation for excellence, blending traditional techniques with modern designs. “ANIT LEATHER remains committed to delivering exceptional, handmade leather products that showcase the skill and artistry of our craftsmen.

“By focusing on quality, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction, we strive to carve out a niche in the market and establish ourselves as a premier destination for bespoke leather goods.”