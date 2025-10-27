Anioma State Creation Group Hails NASS Endorsement Of New State In S’East

The Anioma State Creation Movement has c o m m e n d e d the National Assembly Joint Committee on Constitution Review for unanimously endorsing the creation of a new state in the Southeast, describing the decision as a “bold and historic move” towards achieving equity and restoring balance in Nigeria’s federal structure.

The endorsement, which came during a two-day retreat in Lagos, marks a major breakthrough in the longstanding agitation for an additional state in the Southeast.

The Anioma Movement said the development represents a significant step towards ensuring justice for the Igbo nation and fulfilling the constitutional promise of fairness among Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

In a statement issued by its Media Director, Chief (Barrister) Ronnie Osita Oganah, the Movement praised the National Assembly for recognising the Southeast’s long-standing demand for parity, saying the decision reflects the spirit of inclusion and national balance.

Oganah said: “Anioma people support the proposal as the first step to equalising the Igbo nation in Nigeria. “Just as Senator Ned Nwoko is working tirelessly to actualise the Anioma State creation this year, some political detractors who claim Anioma descents are attempting to frustrate this noble objective.

“However, the referendum will ultimately decide whether the majority of Anioma people truly desire their own state.”