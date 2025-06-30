Anioma People Salute APC, Tinubu For Backing State Creation

The Anioma people of Delta State, comprised of nine predominantly Igbo-speaking communities, have expressed their gratitude to the government for its support regarding the establishment of a state for the Anioma people.

The communities —including Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Ika North-East, Ika South, Oshimili North, Oshimili South, and Ukwuani Local Government Areas.

The movement for the creation of Anioma State commenced in the 1950s, spearheaded by the late Ojiba Ahaba Dennis Osadebe, with notable support from the late Idisi Dafe of Obiaruku, the then-king of Idumuje Ugboko, as well as Obi Nwoko and the late Sir George Orewa.

Additionally, the late Chief Humphrey Iwerebon, also known as Mkpitime, from the Ika region, played a significant role in this initiative.

In a statement issued by Chief Osita Tonnie Oganah, the Director of Media and Publicity for the Anioma State creation request, the Anioma people specifically extended their thanks to the All Progressives Congress (APC) for facilitating the progression towards the establishment of their state.

The public hearing related to this initiative is scheduled to commence on July 4, 2025.