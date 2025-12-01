Anioma: Oborevwori Sues For Calm As Asaba Indigenes Protest Plot To Relocate Capital

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has called for calm amid concerns generated by discussions around the proposal for the creation of Anioma State and speculations that Asaba might no longer serve as its capital.

While neither affirming nor dismissing the speculations, the Governor emphasised that both the creation of a new state and the determination of its capital are collective decisions guided strictly by constitutional procedures and the will of the people.

The Governor stated this on Monday while addressing a large crowd of Asaba indigenes who staged a peaceful march to the Government House gate to express their apprehension over rumours that the capital of the proposed state could be relocated from the city.

The Chief of Staff, Hon. Johnson Erijo, who spoke on behalf of the Governor, commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct, adding that the protest reflected a unified stance of the entire Asaba community.

Governor Oborevwori reiterated that no individual or group holds the authority to unilaterally decide the capital of a proposed state, stressing that such matters undergo a rigorous constitutional process.

“The creation of a state requires a structured constitutional pathway. There must be memoranda, legislative deliberations, and even a referendum where the entire people of Delta North will speak. No one can wake up and decide where the capital of the proposed Anioma State will be,” he assured.

He noted that the concerns raised by the Asaba community had been duly acknowledged and would be treated with utmost seriousness.

According to him, legislative caucus members and local government chairmen from Delta North had already met and unanimously kicked against any plan to relocate the proposed capital from Asaba.

The Governor praised Asaba as a fast-developing, safe, and strategically located city that continues to attract people from across the Niger, adding that all decisions regarding the proposed Anioma State would be anchored on fairness, logic, and the people’s collective agreement.

“The government will not act against the will and aspirations of the people. At the right time, the collective voice of Delta North will determine every step,” he assured.

He thanked the Asaba community for their steadfast support and for their role as gracious hosts to the state government and residents, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to peace, unity, and the protection of the people’s interests.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the protesters, Mr Chike Ifesiokwu, said the demonstration became necessary following reports of an alleged plot to relocate the proposed state’s capital from Asaba.

He condemned the rumoured move as “evil, retrogressive, ill-motivated and divisive,” insisting that Asaba’s historical significance, political relevance, and strategic positioning make it irreplaceable.

He cited the city’s rich pedigree, noting that Asaba has produced eminent national figures, including a former Acting Governor-General of Nigeria, the country’s first President of the Senate, the Premier of the old Mid-West Region, and a judge of the Commonwealth Arbitral Tribunal.

“With such a pedigree, it is unacceptable for anyone to even suggest relocating the capital to what is essentially a glorified village,” he stated.

Mr Ifesiokwu accused those pushing the relocation narrative of being driven by “transient power,” adding that their influence stems only from temporary proximity to authority.

He vowed that the people of Asaba would resist any attempt to undermine their identity and collective interest.

He highlighted Asaba’s evolution into a peaceful, cosmopolitan, and rapidly growing urban centre that attracts people from across the Southeast and beyond.

Commending Governor Oborevwori as “a pragmatic leader doing wonderfully well for Delta State,” he urged the Chief of Staff to convey the community’s solidarity to the Governor.

“We are peaceful people, but we will mobilise fully to ensure that such a plan does not stand,” he said.

He commended the state government for engaging with the protesters and reaffirmed Asaba’s commitment to peaceful dialogue, while defending its rightful place.