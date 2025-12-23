Anioma Nation Celebrates Ned Nwoko, Hails His Virtues At 65

The people of Delta North senatorial district comprising Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Ika South, Ika North-East, Oshimili North, Oshimili South and Ukwuani Local Government Areas have felicitated Senator Ned Nwoko at his 65 years birthday anniversary.

While hailing his developmental strides, the people recalled that the senator introduced several landmark bills in the National Assembly such as the Anioma State creation, payment of unemployment benefits to unemployed Nigerians, right for private citizens to bear arms, usage of only the Naira in commercial transactions in Nigeria, malaria eradication agency, one month rent limitation, electoral court establishment, diaspora voting, and parliamentary governance system.

Others include, upgrade of Ogwashi uku polytechnic, extension of retirement age, upgrade of the federal college of education to a federal University of technology Asaba, mandatory military service for youths, national vigilante group Bill, establishment of orthopedic hospital in Onicha Ugbo, establishment of federal college of education Akwukwu Igbo.