Aniocha North: LG chair moves to tackle kidnappings, robberies

Amid the prevailing spate of crime wave in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, the Chairman of the council, Hon. Emma Bazim Chinye, has said that there is need to stem the tide through collaborative efforts of all stakeholders.

Hon. Chinye made this known in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph.

The LG Chairman said in the statement that the need to tackle insecurity in the area prompted the maiden joint security review meeting, which held at the secretariat of the local government in Issele-Uku recently with heads of security agencies and traditional rulers as the chief security officers of their respective kingdoms.

He revealed that also in attendance at the event were representatives of 63 Army Brigade, Asaba as well as the Divisional Police Officers, and Aniocha North Joint Vigilante Taskforce, and traditional rulers.

According to him, the attendees, after an exhaustive deliberation, said that based on a security report on the frequent use of motorcycles by criminal elements to commit all manner of crimes, it resolved that the use of motorcycles, be it commercial or private in any part of the local government, are banned with effect from March 1.

The statement read in parts: “That in view of the destructive impact of drugs and cultism on the youth, the security agencies and anti-cult volunteer corps are encouraged to brace up to the challenge, while parents/guardians are enjoined to be alive to good parenting.

“That the activities of scavengers also known as ‘iron condemn’ are monitored within the communities of the local government area.

“That as a result of the recent kidnappings, armed robbery and other criminal activities in the area, the chairman of our local government area has invited the Nigeria Army to help provide security in our local government area.

“That there is now a curfew in our towns from 11.00 pm – 5.00 am daily on vehicles and motorcycles.”

Chinye, who noted that kidnapping and armed robbery menace in the communities, said that the local government, in collaboration with the security agencies, is doing everything within its means to nip the festering problem in the bud.

He also said that part of the resolution of the expanded meeting was to ban dogs from roaming about the local government area.

The security personnel, he added, have been authorised to shoot any dog found roaming about towns.

“The meeting authorised the traditional rulers to ban from their kingdom any Dibia and Ezenwanyi whose activities contradict culture and tradition.

“That the law is no respecter of anyone.”

