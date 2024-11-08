New Telegraph

November 8, 2024
Animal Scientist Calls For Cooperation, Genetic Diversity In Livestock Production

Professor Foluke Eunice Sola-Ojo, a renowned animal scientist at the University of Ilorin, has emphasised the crucial role of cooperation and genetic diversity in achieving food security through livestock production in the country.

According to her, “to achieve stable food security, conservation of farm animal genetic resources must be taken beyond academic exercise.” She highlighted the importance of preserving the nation’s livestock for continuous animal protein production, particularly in Nigeria’s vast population.

She advocated for accurate data collection on livestock species and controlled usage to preserve germ plasm for future generations.

