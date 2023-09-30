Anikulapo, Mami Water Lead AMAA 2023 Nominees List

The African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) through its board, represented by Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe; and the AMAA jury, represented by Steve Ayorinde have revealed the line-up of activities for the 2023 edition of the respected film and movie awards ceremony. Raymond announced that the awards ceremony, with the theme, ‘The Renaissance’, will hold on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at The Balmoral event center situated inside Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos.

On his part, Ayorinde, who represented the president of the AMAA jury, Keith Shiri, unveiled the nominees of the 26 categories. He stressed that the jury went through a tedious and steadfast pro- cess to arrive at the nominees for each of the 26 categories.

Also in attendance are the Chief Operating Officer of AMAA, Tony Anih; a member of the AMAA working team, Kite Anyiam-Osigwe; AMAA’s technical director, Kingsley James, Shola Animashaun, and Tony Chukwuma. Leading with eight nominations, ‘Mami Water’ got nominated in categories such as ‘Best Achievement in Costume Design’, ‘Best Achievement in Make-Up’,

‘Best Achievement in Visual Effects,’ ‘Best Achievement in Sound’, ‘Best Achievement in Cinematography’, ‘Best Achievement in Editing’, ‘Best Achievement in Screenplay’, and ‘Best Nigerian Film’. On its part, ‘Anikulapo’ was nominated in the

‘Best Film in an African Language’, ‘Best Achievement in Production Design’, ‘Best Achievement in Costume Design’ (Toyin Ogundeji), ‘Best Achievement in Make-Up’ (Hakeem Effect), ‘Best Nigerian Film.’ Other Nigerian films that got multiple nominations include ‘Four Four Forty-Four,’ ‘Brotherhood’ and ‘The Trade.’

The ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ category had nominees such as Richard Mofe Damijo (4- 4-44 Four Four Forty-Four– Nigeria), Marc Zinga (Omen – DRC), Fenando Kamugisha (The Fallen Advocate –Uganda), Tobi Bakre (Brotherhood – Nigeria), Justine Murichii (Shimoni – Kenya), and Mike Danon (Sira— Burkina Faso).