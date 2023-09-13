Aniebonam’s camp can’t expel Kwankwaso from NNPP –Oguntoyinbo

You contested the Ogun State governorship election, what was the motivation?

Eventually, I first met with the party chairman and other executives in Ogun State, and I went to Abuja to pick the form for the presidential ticket. I was told that because Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso had taken the ticket, I should understand that when an elephant like Kwankwaso is contesting, it would be difficult for people like me to have a breakthrough among them.

So, I was advised to keep the money and besides the selling of the form is closed. I accepted and stepped down for him, while at the state level, two people were fighting for the ticket of the party for the governorship ticket. Initially, I didn’t have interest in contesting for the governorship but everybody at the state level started begging me to take the ticket and become their governorship candidate. They said I should come and rescue them and I saw the numbers of elders and party stalwarts begging me. Even one of the elders asked me that if I was given the governorship ticket, wouldn’t I take it and I told the person that I was not a hungry person. I always tell people close to me that I didn’t have N5 million as savings when I started my political journey. If God can make me who am, why should I be looking for money in politics? What I needed was God’s perfection in my life.

They were still begging me three days to close of sale of the governorship form. I realized that if I didn’t come on board, they would see me as an arrogant person. I then bought all the 26 House of Assembly tickets for the party’s aspirants in Ogun State. I told the party leaders that whoever is in interested and has the capacity to contest the election should pick the form, but as for me, I was not interested in the governorship. I also told the chairman that I would provide N50 million for whoever wants to pick the governorship ticket. One of the aspirants happened to be my friend and I asked how would I take such a ticket from him. But I noticed that nobody wanted to give them the ticket from the national level, so I had to rescue the party by collecting the ticket. That was how I came on board.

What do you think was responsible for loss in the election?

The first thing was the leadership of the party we have in the state. They are not original because they only have fraudulent political structures, not genuine structures. Whenever I go to the party secretariat during the campaigns, I will see people but their intention was to make money from politicians. They have the orientation of changing the narrative of the country. They also don’t believe in making a real change. Their own brand of politics is ‘eat and go.’ They don’t know that you can use politics to change the orientation of youths in Nigeria. We can use politics to change the situation in the country and also change it for the better. Yes, I empowered people, I gave transformers, graded roads but unfortunately, on the day of the election it was buying and selling of votes everywhere you go to in Ogun State. Nobody came out to vote for their choice. But during the campaign period what I realised was that the people I believe are the party leaders were not ready to win the election. They were just ready to sell their votes to any candidates in exchange for money. All their expectations were that five days before the election they would get money from other political parties, especially those that have money. They always tell me how PDP governorship candidates used to give people money, believing that if they didn’t support a popular party and if such a party wins, it could stop their children’s businesses or their own businesses. That was how they betrayed their own party and collected money from the opposition. It got to a level that they publicly declared support for the PDP during the campaigns. All these were championed by the party’s chairman in the state. So, in one way or the other, they created problems for the supporters of the party. On the day of the election, PDP supporters were angry with our supporters. They said you guys collected money, why are you still voting for your candidate, we expected you to cast your votes for our own flag bearer. None of our supporters was aware that the party leaders collected money from the PDP until when we saw the video where they were shouting PDNP. Why would they leave their own candidate and support another party? It is wrong! Our party’s constitution didn’t say you should leave your party and campaign for another party. I was told our party’s chairman went to the radio station to announce that our supporters should support the PDP because every party structure in the state is for the PDP and that members of the party should give their votes to the PDP. That made me to issue a statement that I have not stepped down for any party and that I was still in the race.

What caused the crisis in your party at the national level?

Like I said earlier, the whole matter started from Ogun State because after the election everyone went to their homes believing all is well. But given the kind of person I am, because the lord sent me to deliver Nigeria to make it a great nation, I vowed never to compromise my right for money. I promised never to sell my right, so I stand to represent Nigerian youths and they know me as a leader. After the election, I opened up on what transpired in Ogun State. I wrote a petition about how my state chairman collected money from me and some other parties, brought another political party to endorse me but at the end of the day they didn’t come. I wrote that if truly we must continue with our chairman at the Ogun State level, we must investigate how things played out. The chairman was invited to Abuja three times but he didn’t appear, so he was later expelled from the party. It was after his expulsion from the party that we got to know a lot of things he did; how he and some other party chairmen sold the party out during the elections and they were all sacked. They were the ones who went to Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, who happens to be the first chairman of the party but NNPP doesn’t belong to one person.

Someone may have provided the name and other things that made the party stand but that doesn’t mean he owns the party 100 per cent. It is a collective thing. Everyone regards him and respects him so much; how God used him to form the party, but he is not a loyal party man. There was a time I sent him a message that the Ogun State chairman of the party collected N500,000 from me because I wanted to meet him but the chairman told me he collected the money on behalf of Aniebonam. I paid the money in order to meet Aniebonam because of what was happening in the party then. When I eventually met him, I expected him to react, but he didn’t do that. That was when I knew he was not a disciplined person. The indiscipline in him made him gather all the expelled party chairmen together and start nursing them. After the Ogun State chapter chairman was expelled from the party, 97 per cent of party members joined me, while three per cent followed him to Aniebonam’s camp. The Ogun chairman lied that he kept N7.5 million at the secretariat but he couldn’t explain how he got the money. Aniebonam is someone who always shows hatred whenever he talks to people about the party. He always feels people are not treating him well. How would a party leader say that the election has come and gone and all power should return to him?

Why did they suspend Kwankwaso from the party? It was done by Aniebonam and his supporters. That cannot stand; there must be a procedure. How can few people come together and suspend someone. Who are the authentic members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party?

NNPP stand on four structures, the old NNPP, NAGAF which happened to be Aniebonam’s bloc, and the bloc of Kwankwansiya Movement and the fourth one is CNM. Everybody met the old NNPP that was not functioning. If the party didn’t win the governorship position in Kano and some other seats, probably by now INEC would be preparing to delist the party. It was when the Kwankwansiya Movement joined that everyone knew about the party’s existence. Before now it has been there but nobody knew the party. It was when Kwankwaso and people like us joined the party that people started reckoning with NNPP. Who are those saying that they are leaving? They are part of the old NNPP bloc that is not relevant but calling themselves leaders because Aniebonam and NAGAF are supporting them. When those who were expelled went to Aniebonam; they told him that Kwankwaso wanted to hijack the party from him and that he should rise up. That was why they said they are expelling Kwankwaso from the party. Even after the election in Kano, he was expecting the governor to visit him. You don’t need to bother yourself; if you respect yourself, people will respect you back