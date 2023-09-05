Aniebonam Led  Faction Of NNPP Expels Kwankwaso

The National Executive Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expelled Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso following his alleged refusal to appear before the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

New Telegraph recalls that Kwankwaso, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of NNPP, had been earlier suspended by the party’s leadership at the National Convention on August 29 in Lagos.

Recall that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NNPP set up a Disciplinary Committee and directed it to invite Kwankwaso to defend allegations of gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of party/campaign funds within five days.

The NEC had warned that failure to appear before the Disciplinary Committee, Kwankwaso would be expelled from the party in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution 2022 (as amended).

Consequently, the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, that the NEC had expelled Kwankwaso with immediate effect because of his refusal to honour the committee’s invitations.

Abdulrasaq said: “The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, September 1 and resolved that following the refusal of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee which sat on Thursday, August 31 after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.

“That the erstwhile presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds.”

The crisis within the NNPP started when the NWC of the party loyal to Kwankwaso, announced the suspension of the NNPP founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major on August 24.