Aniagwu: Oborevwori’s Germany Trip Targets Infrastructural Pursuit, Expansion

The Commissioner for Information and Works (Rural Roads) in Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has said the working visit of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the headquarters of the construction giant, Julius Berger in Germany is aimed at expanding the infrastructural pursuit of his administration.

Aniagwu, supported by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba yesterday said the visit is strictly strategic and designed to deepen technical collaboration, and secure more favourable project terms for the state.

He emphasized that the visit would not be a jamboree but a continuous effort to enhance project delivery and cost efficiency He said, “The purpose of this visit is to strengthen our ongoing partnership with Julius Berger. His Excellency is known for his negotiation skills, and this trip will help us secure better deals and concessions that will benefit the state.

“You have seen how the trip to China and Brazil paid off. The interaction led to more awards of people-oriented projects – the recent award of the Uromi and Otowodo flyovers are testimonies.

The trip to Germany, to the headquarters of Julius Berger will expand our infrastructural speed.” He hinted that the state would, soon perform several groundbreaking ceremonies for new projects worth billions of naira, which would underscore the determination to sustain momentum in infrastructure development.