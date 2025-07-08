Aniagwu Celebrates Okowa At 66

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has extended warm felicitations to the immediate past Governor of the State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on the occasion of his 66th birth anniversary.

Senator Okowa, who served as Governor of Delta State from 2015 to 2023 and Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election, turned 66 on July 8, 2025.

In a heartfelt message on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Aniagwu described Senator Okowa as an exceptional leader, mentor, and father figure who has remained a pillar of support and a source of inspiration to many, including himself.

“Happy Birthday to my wonderful leader and mentor!” Aniagwu wrote.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I wish you a fantastic year ahead filled with happiness, fulfilment, and continued success.

“I remain grateful for the guidance and inspiration you have consistently provided to me.

“Your leadership and unwavering support have left a lasting imprint on my life and career.”

Aniagwu who served as Chief Press Secretary and Commissioner for Information under Okowa’s administration, praised the former governor for his remarkable achievements in public service and for his enduring legacy in governance, politics, and leadership, noting that his humility, wisdom, and passion for development continue to inspire the younger generation.

“Thank you for being such a great leader and mentor. I truly appreciate everything I have learned from you over the years,” Aniagwu added.

The Works Commissioner concluded with a passionate salute to the former governor, hailing him as “Ekwueme”— the one who speaks and stands by his word, reaffirming the deep respect and admiration he holds for Okowa.