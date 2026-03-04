Aniagwu Attributes Peaceful APC Congress To Oborevwori’s Inclusive Leadership

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has attributed the peaceful conduct of the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in the state to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s inclusive leadership style and extensive consultations with party stakeholders.

Aniagwu stated this on Wednesday while speaking on Focus Nigeria, a programme on African Independent Television (AIT), where he explained that the process leading to the emergence of the new state executive committee of the APC was built on consensus and wide consultations across the state.

According to him, the process was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive that party members across the country should be carried along ahead of the party’s national convention.

He said that following the President’s call for inclusiveness within the party, states began consultations to ensure unity, noting that Delta State adopted a particularly broad and participatory approach.

Aniagwu explained that Governor Oborevwori convened a stakeholders’ meeting that brought together all segments of the party, including founding members who joined the APC in 2014, as well as those who recently defected to the party in April 2025.

“At the stakeholders’ meeting, it was agreed that every local government should return to its base to consult widely before making decisions. The idea was that no single local government should attempt to determine what happens in another local government. That would amount to injustice,” he said.

He noted that consultations were held across the 25 local government areas of the state, followed by senatorial district consultations and another meeting of party leaders at Government House, Asaba, to finalise the process.

According to the commissioner, the congress held at the Cenotaph in Asaba reflected the unity within the party, describing the event as colourful and peaceful.

“You could see the convivial atmosphere. Everyone present was like family members coming together to decide the future of the party and how it can further contribute to the development of Delta State,” he said.

Aniagwu added that the composition of the new state executive committee reflected the state’s political balancing tradition, ensuring that the three senatorial districts were adequately represented.

He explained that such arrangements, which take into account where key political offices such as the governor, deputy governor, speaker of the House of Assembly and other leaders come from, help promote inclusiveness and reduce friction within the party.

He further commended President Tinubu for allowing internal democracy to thrive within the APC by refraining from imposing leaders on state chapters.

According to him, the President’s approach has helped to reduce tensions across many states.

“The president made it clear that internal democracy is important for the survival of the party. That is why you are seeing peace across many states, because decisions are being taken at the state level rather than imposed from Abuja,” Aniagwu said.

The commissioner also reiterated Delta APC’s support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections, noting that party members in the state had long endorsed the President’s leadership.

He recalled that since Delta political leaders joined the APC on April 28, 2025, they had consistently aligned with the President’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“President Tinubu will naturally become the candidate of the APC, having the right of first refusal, and as party members, we will work to ensure his victory in 2027,” he said.

Aniagwu further stated that Delta State had benefited significantly from federal policies, adding that reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration had strengthened the financial capacity of subnational governments.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for deploying state resources toward development projects and ensuring that every local government benefits from government programmes.

He also urged opposition parties to build stronger internal consensus if they hope to compete effectively in elections, noting that politics is ultimately “a game of numbers” that requires unity and collaboration.

Aniagwu said the ability of APC leaders in Delta to put aside personal ambitions in favour of collective party interest was key to the success of the congress and would strengthen the party ahead of future elections.