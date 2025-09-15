Anguish As Parents, Students Decry Rising Post-UTME Fees

The increase in charges for PostUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME), acceptance, and clearance fees in the universities has raised serious concerns among parents, students, and education stakeholders.

Stakeholders also criticised the logistical challenges faced by candidates—often accompanied by their parents—who are compelled to travel long distances to the universities for screening. Many described these developments as adding financial strain on families already grappling with economic hardship.

They called for a downward review of post UTME charges, scrapping of acceptance and clearance fees and an online screening of qualified shortlisted candidates to end the burden and risks involved in embarking on long journeys. Originally pegged at N2,000, Post-UTME charges in many institutions have now risen to N5,000, N10,000 or more, depending on the institution.

Former Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, in one of the policy meetings on admission into tertiary institutions, directed schools not to charge above N2,000 for Post-UTME. Since this pronouncement, universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and others have continued to charge above the directed fee.

Besides, candidates who are offered admission are also compelled to pay a nonrefundable acceptance fee, ranging from N50,000 to N100,000, depending on the institution. The acceptance fee, according to the schools, is a commitment fee from the candidates, signifying their genuine interest in taking up the admission offer.

Stakeholders, however, see the fee as unnecessary and exploitative, compounding the challenges and burdens of securing admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions. In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), some parents said the fees are compounding the struggle for families seeking affordable higher education for their children.

A parent, Mrs Ammy Elijah, lamented that the charges are forcing parents to make tough financial sacrifices. She said: “After paying for JAMB, transport, and now Post-UTME, parents are still stressed to bring tens of thousands of Naira, for acceptance and clearance fees. It’s frustrating for families like mine, who live on modest incomes.