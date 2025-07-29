Anguish As Medical Guild Shuts Down Healthcare Services In LASUTH

As doctors under the employment of Lagos State employment commenced the 3-day warning strike in Lagos hospitals yesterday, care service provisions at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, were grounded. Patients who sought care services at the teaching hospital yesterday were caught unaware that a strike commenced at the facility by 8am on July 28.

However, on their arrival to seek treatment, they met a brick wall, as doctors that were expected to consult and treat them had already embarked on the strike.

Recall that doctors under the employment of the Lagos State government on Saturday declared a three-day warning strike in protest against what they described as an “illegal and disrespectful” salary deduction by the Lagos State Government.

The Medical Guild announced the strike at a press conference on Saturday, saying the strike will begin from 8am on July 28 and will last till July 31, if the government fails to address the demands of the Medical Guild. Also, the Medical Guild is demanding the immediate reversal of the July salary deductions.

In addition, the association is also calling for the full payment of the 12-month revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) arrears owed to honorary consultants at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

When the New Telegraph visited LASUTH, the Record Unit of the facility was deserted and the Record Section was devoid of regular record staff who register patients for doctor’s consultation.

After the New Telegraph spent an hour at the Medical Record Unit and later approached a staff member at the counter for registration to see a doctor for consultation, the female explained that she was a student that had been posted to the Record Unit for practicals.

When the New Telegraph requested to be registered to see a doctor for consultation and treatment, she explained that doctors commenced strike by 8am on Monday morning.