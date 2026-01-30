Anguish As Hoodlums Sack Timber Market

Afro Oru Timber Market in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State is in ruins following an attack by hoodlums, who de-roofed sheds, looted wares, and chased away traders.

The hoodlums, allegedly, spon‑ sored by one Onyenekeya Akachi, a lawyer, put a traditional bar‑ ricade, with fresh palm fronds, round the market, preventing commercial activities since January 20, when the invasion took place.

The attack happened despite subsisting court cases over the ownership of the land, where the market is situated, cases in which Akachi is deeply involved. The traders, under the aegis of Afor Oru Timber Market As‑ sociation, have petitioned the Nigeria Police over the incident.

In the petition, via their lawyers, Hans and Silver Associates, to Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 9 Police Head‑ quarters, Umuahia, the traders, represented by Chief Leo Ibe, Mr. Julian Nmadu, and Mr. Damian Oguibe, requested the police to invite Akachi and one Mr. James Onwumere for interrogation.

The petitioners believed Akachi and Onwumere were prime architects of the market invasion. Lawyers for Afor Oru Tim‑ ber Market Association stated in the petition, dated January 23, that following the attack on the market on January 20, and their earlier petition, “Our clients informed us that Barr. Onyenekeya Akachi and James Onwumere, who are co-suspects in the said petition and who by virtue of their present attitude can be said to be the architects of the whole criminal attack, have been threatening fire and brim‑ stone to deal with any member of the Afor Oru Timber Market Association who would attempt to enter into the market.”

The petitioners also stated that Akachi had rebuffed at‑ tempts by Chairman of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, Chief Larry Chikwe, to resolve the matter. Akachi was said to be claim‑ ing he had a judgement of the Imo State High Court transfer‑ ring ownership of the timber market land to his clients, Nze Raymond Erege and one other person.