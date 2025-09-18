Anguish As Flood Submerges 15 Anambra Communities

Fifteen out of the 16 communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State have so far been submerged by flood 24 hours after the Federal Government’s alert.

The Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET) had listed states in the country that would be affected by flood disaster, urging that those residing along coastal lines should commence relocation. The flooding was on the account of the last rain fall that caused the overflow of the River Niger and ultimately submerged buildings and and farmlands in the area.

Meanwhile, areas that are yet to be affected by the flooding such as Okpoko saw villagers making early harvest of their crops in order to save them from being washed away by flood . The Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has since opened holding centres across vulnerable local government areas and urged residents of riverine communities particularly in Ogbaru, Anambra East, and Anambra West to move to higher grounds for safety