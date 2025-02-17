Angry Youths Set Police Station, Houses Ablaze In Ondo Community

Share

A Police station and houses were set ablaze by angry youths who were protesting the death of one of them in Ifon in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Although the cause of the crisis cannot be ascertained at press time, sources said a boy was arrested and allegedly tortured to death by the policemen on duty.

This death was said to have angered youths in the community, who protested the killing at the police station. They allegedly chased away policemen on duty and set the police station ablaze.

Another source said some young individuals got into a fight on Valentine’s Day. The aggrieved party went to the police station to report the incident, which led to the arrest of two members of the opposing group.

The arrested individuals were brutally tortured; tragically, one died in his cell on Saturday morning, while the other was rushed to the hospital and still in a coma.

The group that lost their friend and family member reacted angrily by going to the home of the individual who reported them to the police and set the house ablaze.

The youths proceeded to the Ifon Divisional Police Station, where they chased away all the officers, including the Divisional Police Officer, and ultimately set the station on fire. On yesterday morning, the group gathered again to protest.

When a team of policemen was dispatched to restore order, they encountered the protesting youths and shot one of them.

