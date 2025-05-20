Angry Youths Protest Police Killing Of Student In Ibadan

Share

Angry youths in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, staged a protest on Tuesday at the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, over the killing of a Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3) student by a stray bullet allegedly fired by a police officer.

The student, who was reportedly on his way to write the ongoing West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams, was struck by the bullet near Gbagi Market/Airport Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, the student was traveling with his twin sister, accompanied by their father and foster mother, when the incident occurred.

New Telegraph gathered that the stray bullet was fired by a policeman in a vehicle pursuing a Tokunbo (used) car.

The victim was immediately rushed to Welfare Hospital nearby but was pronounced dead on arrival.

An eyewitness told New Telegraph, “Some Oyo State policemen and officials from the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) were chasing a Tokunbo vehicle whose driver was violating traffic rules by driving through a one-way lane in Alakia area of Ibadan.

“In an attempt to intercept the fleeing vehicle from the opposite side of the road, a police officer fired a shot.

“The bullet missed its target and instead hit a car carrying two SS3 twins who were being taken to their WAEC centre. Their father and a foster mother were also in the car.”

The eyewitness added, “Okada riders pursued the policeman towards the Airport area, but he escaped. About 30 minutes later, three police vehicles arrived and parked in front of the Airport Police Station. The officers closed the station gate, apparently to prevent angry sympathizers from besieging the station. The police convoy then drove off towards the Airport.”

The protesting youths later carried the student’s lifeless body to the Oyo State Government Secretariat, demanding intervention from Governor Seyi Makinde.

Yemi Ezekiel Bello, President of Save the Poor and Needy Charity Initiative (SPANCI), condemned the killing in a statement, calling on Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to launch an investigation.

He said, “Dear IGP and stakeholders, please investigate this case. Reports indicate that while some police officers and OYRTMA officials were chasing suspects considered traffic offenders and criminals, they started shooting indiscriminately. Tragically, a stray bullet hit and killed this young boy whose father has been raising him and his twin sister alone, after their mother left seven years ago.”

