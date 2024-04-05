Angry Youths Lynch 3 Men For Stealing, Selling 2-Year-Old Child In C’River

Some irate youths have lynched three men for allegedly stealing and selling a 2-year-old child for N60,000 in Cross River State.

Our Correspondent gathered that the incident happened on Thursday (between 8-9 am) at Ekpugrinya Junction in Ogoja Local Government Area of the State.

One Elijah Ugani who claimed to have arrived at the scene of the incident after the act had been committed, the angry youths set the three men ablaze by the roadside.

“Three young men were just set ablaze at Ekpugrinya junction in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State, for allegedly stealing a 2-year-old baby and selling to an Alhaji at N60,000. It happened between 8-9 am this morning,” Ugani said.

The source further stated, “The youths said they are tired of the guys (suspects).”

Ugani, who is also a journalist said the suspects confessed to the crime before they were being lynched.

He noted that the said Alhaji whom the baby was sold to was on the run adding: “They sold the baby outside the community. The Alhaji wasn’t found.”

He stressed that “The tension was high. Nobody would have stopped those youths. One of the suspects escaped and the youths went after him.”

Cross River State Police Command has however, condemned jungle justice, warning that anyone culpable would be made to face the law.