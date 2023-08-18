Angry Residents Burn Suspected Ritualist Alive In Lapai

Aggrieved residents in Lapai town on Friday afternoon set ablaze a suspected ritualist who specializes in stealing children.

The angry mob after apprehending the middle-aged suspect identified as Sule Sakon Kano with two teenage girls between the ages of four and five respectively in Lapai local government of Niger State resorted to jungle justice following claims that other suspects had been released by the Police after arrest.

An eyewitness account has it that the victims were sent to a nearby shop to buy food items around 1:30 pm on Friday while others were going to observe their Friday prayers.

Accordingly, he said “the suspect was sighted running with the children when someone raised the alarm. The people pursued and apprehended him along GGSS burial ground road where he was dragged on the road towards the town and burnt alive after he confessed that he was sent by a mallam”.

The witness further told our correspondent that, the suspect admitted that he committed the crime and that he usually supplies children to his yet-to-be-identified agent.

Findings have it that Lapai town had witnessed several missing children in the past.

As of the time of filing this report, the Police are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Although the Police in Lapai got a hint of the development before they got to the scene the suspect had already burnt beyond recognition.