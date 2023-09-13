Angry Nigerians Drags Naira Marley Over Mohbad’s Death

With the news of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s death, some angry Nigerians have stormed the page of Naira Marley to attack him over the death of the 27-year-old singer

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mohbad died in the late hour of Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27.

The tragic news of Mohbad’s death has sparked a lot of controversies on social media, with rumours having different speculation about the cause of his death.

READ ALSO:

The news of Mohbad’s death was publicly announced on Tuesday by YBNL Music Executive and singer, Olamide via his X handle.

Following this tragic disclosure, a lot of internet users flocked to Naira Marley’s official Instagram page, the former boss of Mohbad’s record label.

Naira Marley was subjected to vehement amount of criticism and was the target of numerous accusations on social media, with many users speculating that he was to blame for the tragic death of the singer.

These accusations came after a video of Mohbad surfaced on the internet asking fans to blame Naira Marley if something happened to him.

Read some reactions below: