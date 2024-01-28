New Telegraph

January 28, 2024
January 28, 2024
Angry Mop Apprehend Suspected Burglary Thief In Delta

An irate crowd have reportedly beaten up a twenty-eight-year-old man accused of allegedly burgling a business place along Airport Road in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

A bystander saw the culprit burgling a woman’s shop and alerted security personnel from a neighbouring hotel.

The suspect attempted to flee, but was apprehended by the mob.

After he was apprehended, the mob severely beat him for stealing several female slippers from the targeted shop.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the suspect, who claimed to be a native of Kwale Community in Delta State but now lives at Mechanic Village, Army Barracks in Effurun, disputed the charges.

He said, “I did not break the shop. I am not a thief. It’s a lie. I am not a thief. I was just passing by.”

When questioned about his presence in the shop and the name of the real burglar, he remained silent, appearing to be in pain.

The suspect, Nnamdi, was severely beaten and injured before being freed.

