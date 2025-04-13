Angry Mob Burns Motorcycle Snatcher Alive In Benue

Share

An irate mob on Sunday set a suspected motorcycle thief ablaze along the busy Akpehe-Wurukum road in Makurdi, Benue State, while Christians were observing Palm Sunday.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that two men snatched a motorcycle and were seen pushing it along the road when a woman recognized the stolen bike.

She immediately alerted nearby youths.

The woman reported that one of the suspects fled, but the other was caught, beaten, and set on fire before the Police could arrive.

The Benue State Police Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, could not be reached for comment on the incident.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

