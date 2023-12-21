Angry Husband Beheads Wife For Taking Too Long to Make Him Tea

An angry husband allegedly beheaded his wife in a violent rage over his morning cup of tea being ‘delayed’ The suspect, named only as Dharamveer, allegedly killed his wife Sundari, 50, with a sword in their home in the village of Faljagadh, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, near the capital Delhi.

The 52-year-old daily wage worker allegedly stabbed his wife 15 times with the sword before beheading her because she was taking too long to make his drink, Indian media reported.

The local police chief said the husband woke up a few minutes after his wife, who had already begun preparing the brew, and immediately asked where it was, reports The Daily Mail.

After being told it would take another 10 minutes, Dharamveer burst into a rage, rushing to get a weapon which he then allegedly used to hack at his wife as she sat over the stove.