Angry Drivers Attack FRSC Office, Vandalise Vehicles In Edo

Some angry commercial drivers have vandalised the office of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ovbiogie community, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

New Telegraph gathered that the vehicles used for rescue operations by the agency were also destroyed.

The destruction of the FRSC office and vehicles was occassioned by an accident which led to the death of a driver and an official of the agency.

It was also gathered that the drivers became peeved after FRSC officials took their seriously injured personnel who were still alive to the hospital and left the driver who was dead at the scene.

Witnesses privy to the development said the accident affected both the driver and the FRSC Marshall.

The witnesses said the FRSC rescue team left the driver and took only their personnel, an action which the witness said drew the ire of drivers and sympathisers.

The accident was said to have caused heavy traffic congestion along the busy Benin-Lagos Road.

Edo FRSC Sector Commander, Cyril Matthew, who confirmed the incident, said the injured Marshall later died at the hospital.

Matthew said it was standard practice for accident victims who were still alive to be rescued first to the hospital before taking the dead to the morgue.

He said the driver died on the spot while the Marshall was still breathing, as at the time the rescue team arrived at the scene.

“The team took the injured Marshall to the hospital first because he was still breathing, and later returned to take the driver, who was already dead.

“The people thought the driver was still alive and accused our men of being insensitive. They, then, attacked our men, as I was told.”