Angry Crowds Confront Spanish King In Flood-Hit Valencia

King Felipe VI of Spain has faced angry protesters while visiting the Valencia region, which has been hit by unprecedented floods.

Footage revealed an angry crowd shouting “murderer” and “shame” at the king, who was also asked why nothing had been done to avoid the tragedy.

Spain’s worst floods in decades have left whole neighbourhoods covered in mud and strewn with mangled cars and debris, reports the BBC. More than 200 people were killed in the floods, with many more missing.

Emergency workers are continuing to comb through underground car parks and tunnels in the hope of finding survivors and recovering bodies.

There has been anger at a perceived lack of warning and insufficient support from authorities after the floods. King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been visiting Paiporta, a town that has been severely affected.

