Angolan President João Lourenço Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his contributions to peace and stability across Africa.

The nomination, submitted by Angolan academic and international policy analyst Afonso Botáz, highlights Lourenço’s effective diplomacy in mediating regional conflicts and his commitment to national reconciliation and justice.

Botáz commended Lourenço’s “firm commitment to resolving regional conflicts on the African continent, based on the principle of peace,” citing his role as African Union (AU) Champion for Peace and Reconciliation.

Lourenço has been instrumental in de-escalating tensions between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and in stabilizing the Central African Republic by fostering dialogue and cooperation with continental partners.

Domestically, his agenda has focused on national reconciliation, institutional reforms, and advocacy for reparations for African people, which Botáz described as vital in “restoring confidence in state institutions” and elevating Angola’s international standing.

“If the Nobel Peace Prize is meant to reward the dedicated practice of peace, then President Lourenço’s record presents the kind of steady, trusted leadership that the continent and the world benefit from,” Botáz noted.

Lourenço, inaugurated on September 26, 2017, is Angola’s third president. A former Minister of Defense, his administration has emphasized economic reform, strengthening democratic institutions, and positioning Angola as a diplomatic force for peace and security in Africa.